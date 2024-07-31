In Sverdlovsk region, a soldier pardoned by Putin was detained with drugs
A 32-year-old military man pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been detained in the Sverdlovsk Region. This was reported by URA.RU with reference to the source.
According to him, the soldier was stopped on the first kilometer of the Chusovsky tract. July 27. He was found with 1.8 grams of mephedrone. The detainee said that he bought the drug for himself. Law enforcement officers searched the man’s apartment, but did not find anything illegal there.
It is known that the fighter was convicted of theft, carjacking, assault and threats of violence. He received his last term in 2022 for intentionally causing serious bodily harm. But on October 1, the man went to the special military operation zone (SVO) and was pardoned.
Earlier in the Urals, a former SVO participant, 42-year-old Vladimir Shcherbakov, beat an 82-year-old pensioner to death with a log for 180 thousand rubles.
