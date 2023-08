How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Nicolás Maduro, alongside the Comptroller General of the Republic, Elvis Amoroso, who is also a candidate to compose the CNE, at an event in Caracas in January | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

A military man accused of human rights violations and the general controller who made opponents ineligible are among the candidates to compose Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that organizes and oversees elections in the country.

According to the Infobae website, the list of 153 candidates for the collegiate includes Fabio Zavarse Pabón, former general commander of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela and currently rector of the National Experimental Security University.

Pabón was subject to sanctions applied by the United States in 2018 for corruption and repression and by the United Kingdom in 2020 for human rights violations, such as torture and murder. He was also indicted before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for “inducing and abetting” in crimes against humanity.

According to Infobae, the current Comptroller General of the Republic, Elvis Amoroso, is also on the list of candidates for the CNE: he was responsible, in June, for the decision to make opponents such as former deputy María Corina Machado, a of the favorites in the Venezuelan opposition primaries for the 2024 presidential election.

Candidates to compose the new CNE were nominated by social organizations, universities and by the Citizen Power, a state body dominated by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro and made up of representatives of the Attorney General, Ombudsman and Comptroller General of the Republic.

In June, starting with the government-linked rectors, all five titular members of the CNE resigned from their seats.

From the list of candidates released this week, a commission of the National Assembly, where Chavismo has a large majority, and a group of ten representatives of civil society will indicate the replacements, which need to be ratified by the plenary of the Legislative.

The opinion among analysts is that these movements are aimed at discouraging the electorate and appointing an even more pro-government council.