This request comes in light of the threats of West African countries to intervene militarily to restore constitutional order to Niamey.

request of the coup leaders

The Guinean President, Colonel Mamady Domboya, received in Conakry the Nigerien delegation headed by General Moussa Salau Parmo, the television reported Saturday evening.

Domboya, in turn, heads a regime that emerged from a coup carried out in September 2021.

Parmo announced that he had come “to thank the Guinean authorities for their support to the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (which has been in power since the coup), during these difficult times that Niger is going through.”

He added, “We were very concerned with the people of Niger in the wake of some deviations in terms of security, and deviations (also due to) problems centered around rampant corruption. Therefore, it was important, in order to protect our nation, that we be able to assume our responsibilities with the aim of protecting our homeland,” referring to The ouster of Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Guinea rejects the sanctions

In a statement issued at the end of July, Conakry “expressed its disagreement with the sanctions called for by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), (against Niamey), including military intervention.”

Conakry called on the group to “reconsider its positions”.

Both Mali and Burkina Faso, which are also led by military personnel, expressed their solidarity with Niamey.

The visit of the Nigerian delegation to Conakry came two days after the ECOWAS summit in Abuja, where its leaders announced that they preferred to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels, while ordering the development of a “reserve force” in case of readiness to return Bazoum to his post.

The chiefs of staff of the ECOWAS armies were scheduled to meet in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on Saturday, with the aim of advising the leaders of the organization on the “best options” regarding their decision to activate and deploy its “reserve force”, but according to regional military sources, the meeting was postponed for “technical reasons”. without revealing a new date.

On Saturday, a delegation of Nigerian Muslim religious leaders spoke with the putschists in Niger during a visit to Niamey.

Guinea’s junta chief, Mamady Doumboya, who was sworn in as president after Alpha Conde’s ouster, vowed to return power to elected civilians within two years from January 2023.