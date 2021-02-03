The new military leadership in Myanmar plans to indict Nobel laureate and former head of government Aung San Suu Kyi with reports of high treason. Numerous observers wrote on social networks that the armed forces decided on Wednesday. The military in former Burma had put its way back to power on Monday night after democratic reforms had only been initiated ten years ago.

Former freedom icon Suu Kyi and dozens of other politicians have been placed under house arrest. According to the reports, other politicians from the disempowered civilian government will also be brought to justice. In Myanmar, high treason is punishable by the death penalty or up to 20 years in prison, as the pro-government newspaper “Global New Light Of Myanmar” reported in 2018.

The armed forces imposed a one-year state of emergency on the Southeast Asian country with almost 54 million inhabitants on Monday. The airports have been closed. On Tuesday, the army unveiled its new cabinet made up of generals, former senior soldiers and politicians from a military-backed party.

The US and the EU are threatening sanctions. The UN Security Council in New York was initially unable to agree on a common position. (dpa)