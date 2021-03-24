Myanmar’s military junta released hundreds of prisoners from a jail in Rangoon, the country’s most populous city, on Wednesday. Many of them were students who had been arrested during the protests that have taken place after the military coup on February 1. Along with them, a journalist from the US agency Associated Press was also released.

The same day that the streets of Myanmar woke up empty due to the “silence strike” called for this Wednesday, March 24 by the Civil Disobedience Movement against the military junta, the military released hundreds of prisoners from a prison in Rangoon – old capital and most populous city in the country – after being arrested during the protests against the military coup on February 1.

The official number of released prisoners is unknown, although the Myanmar Now portal put them at 600, most of them students. Along with them, the journalist of the AP agency, Thein Zaw, who upon his release from prison said he was “looking forward” to meeting with his family members was also released. “I feel sorry for some colleagues who are still in prison,” he said.

AP journalist Thein Zaw, center, greets outside Insein prison following his release on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. Thein Zaw, an Associated Press journalist who was detained last month while covering a protest against the Myanmar coup, was released on Wednesday. © Associated Press

Many of those released this Wednesday were jailed under the pretext of having breached article 505a of the Myanmar penal code, which considers it a crime to publish or disseminate any statement, rumor or report that may incite rebellion or the abandonment of their functions by the forces of security, Myanmar Now added.

“Strike of silence” across the country

The Civil Disobedience Movement had launched a “silence strike” this Wednesday to demonstrate that “we govern the cities. Not the military junta ”, as announced on their Twitter account.

“A few weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of people marched through these same streets. We govern our cities and we can empty them at any time we want,” said the movement in reference to the city of Mandalay.

“The usual street vendors of meat and vegetables did not show up,” a resident of the Mayangone district of Rangoon city told Reuters. “There are no car noises, just birds.” This strike comes just one day after a seven-year-old girl was shot dead by the military in Mandalay.

So far, the military crackdown has taken the lives of at least 275 people. In some parts of the country, protesters left bottles and posters on the ground to express their rejection of violence by the security forces.

Hearing postponed against Aung San Suu Kyi

This Wednesday, a videoconference hearing was also due to take place against the deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accused by the board of crimes such as illegally importing walkie-talkies, as well as threatening national security after the military seizure of power.

A photograph of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is projected on a screen during a demonstration against the military coup in Rangoon on March 13, 2021.

His lawyers reported that the hearing had been postponed due to technical problems, just as he did with another testimony on the 15th. The next hearing is scheduled for April 1. The board has been blocking the internet for 39 nights and for 10 days it has also blocked the use of mobile data during the day.

Suu Kyi has also been accused of receiving bribes from the former head of the Rangoon region, Phyo Mien Thein, who claims to have given her $ 600,000 and 11 kilograms of gold between 2017 and 2018. A builder claims to have also paid her 550,000 euros in four payments between 2018 and 2020, accusations that the lawyers of the deposed leader strongly deny.

