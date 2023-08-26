The military junta in Niger has told ambassadors from Western and African countries that they must leave the country within 48 hours. In any case, it concerns the ambassadors of France, Germany, Ghana and Nigeria. Social media also circulated reports that the ambassador of the United States was expelled, but that was later debunked by the new Nigerien government.

The junta is said to have given several reasons in their letters for the expulsion of the ambassadors. They would be responsible for actions that are “contrary to Niger’s interests” and would also have refused to meet the newly appointed foreign minister of the African country.

France and the United States are part of a large group of Western countries that have spoken out against last month’s coup that overthrew democratically elected President Bazoum. In addition, development aid was stopped by the EU. ECOWAS countries, which include Ghana and Nigeria, introduced sanctions and threatened military intervention.

Military cooperation

Both France and the United States worked closely with President Bazoum’s government, particularly in the military field, with the aim of combating jihadism in the region. For example, France has more than a thousand soldiers stationed in the country. Following the coup, supporters of the new regime have taken to the streets several times to demonstrate against what they call French colonialism.

Whether the French ambassador will actually leave the country is unclear. In a response, the French Foreign Ministry says that only “the legitimately elected Nigerien authorities” can expel the ambassador. “The coup plotters do not have the authority to make such a request,” the ministry said.