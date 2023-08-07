The military junta in Niger closed the airspace above the country indefinitely on Sunday evening due to the threat of an intervention, international news agencies report. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had given the coup plotters an ultimatum that expired at 01:00 Dutch time.

The regional bloc had announced on Friday that it had a plan for military intervention if President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted on July 26, was not reinstated. ECOWAS did not respond to questions from the Reuters news agency on Sunday about what the next steps are.

A spokesman for the junta said on national television on Sunday evening that two countries in Central Africa are preparing for an intervention, without giving further details. He did say that the armed forces in Niger are ready to “defend the integrity of our territory”.

France announced on Sunday evening that it had stopped development aid to Burkina Faso because the country supported the coup plotters in neighboring Niger. Burkina Faso, along with Mali, announced last week that it would regard a military intervention in Niger as a declaration of war on all three countries. France supports West African leaders’ plan to intervene in Niger.