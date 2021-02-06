This Saturday Internet access from telephones has been blocked mobiles in Myanmar. The Junta that has seized power in the former Burma, after a coup on Monday, has tightened control of communications within the country, while increasing demonstrations and other acts of protest against the military authorities and in favor of the arrested leaders, the chief de facto of the civil government, Aung San Suu Kyi, and President Win Mynt. Since the riot on Monday, Myanmar has been progressively more isolated. The Army is deploying measures typical of the times of the dictatorship that they led between 1962 and 2011: arrests of activists and politicians, threats and violence against those taking part in the protests and riot police around the demonstrations.

After intermittent telecommunications cuts on Monday, came the warning from the Ministry of Information against the spread of “rumors” that could cause disturbances or destabilize the situation. Afterwards, Facebook and other applications linked to this platform have been blocked; later, Twitter and Instagram. This Saturday has been access to the Internet from mobile phones.

The Netblocks portal, which monitors Internet traffic around the world, has confirmed that the Burmese network is almost completely blocked. From two in the afternoon (8.30 am peninsular Spanish time), the connection dropped to 16% of the usual levels, “with a downward trend.” “It is likely that the blocking of information seriously limits the coverage of the protests against the coup,” the portal pointed out. One of the large independent telemarketers, the Norwegian Telenor, has confirmed that it has been ordered to close access to prevent the spread of “hoaxes”.

The Internet blackout occurred when in Yangon, the economic capital of the country and where most of the population is concentrated, the largest demonstration took place so far, in which around 3,000 people have participated, according to calculations by Afp.

“Military dictator, fall, fall; Democracy, win, win! ”The participants shouted, according to videos that have been distributed by social networks. Many of them, according to the images, were dressed in red and black, the colors of the National League for Democracy (NLD), Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. As they shouted, they raised three fingers to the sky, the gesture inspired by the movie The Hunger Games and which became the symbol of student protests in Thailand last year. The proclamations have been repeated, on a smaller scale, in other towns in this country of 54 million inhabitants.

Facebook, the most popular social network in former Burma, which has 22 million accounts, has declared itself “extremely” concerned about the blackout, and has “insistently” urged the Board to unblock the networks. “At this fundamental moment, the Burmese people need access to important information, and to be able to communicate with their loved ones,” Rafael Frankel, director of public policy of that platform for the emerging countries of Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“Cutting the Internet in the midst of a volatile coup, a humanitarian crisis and a health pandemic is a reckless and egregious decision,” said Ming Yu Hah, regional deputy director for campaigning. International Amnesty. “A prolonged blackout will put the population at greater risk of serious human rights violations by the military,” he added.

In a similar vein, the director for Asia of Human Rights Watch, Brad Adams. “The information blackout of the coup leaders cannot hide politically motivated arrests and other abuses… The military must immediately release detainees, restore access to information on the Internet and protect the right to freedom of expression “, has held.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) in Myanmar has denounced that since the beginning of the coup, in the early hours of Monday morning, 133 politicians and 14 activists have been arrested. On Thursday, four out of a score of participants in a protest outside the Medical University in Mandalay – Burmese second city – were also arrested. This Friday the arrest of one of Aung San Suu Kyi’s main advisers, Win Htein, 79, who faces charges for criticizing the coup, was known.

In addition, this Saturday the Australian Government has confirmed the arrest of its citizen Sean Turnell, economic adviser to the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate and professor at Macquarie University.

The military junta, headed by the Chief of the General Staff, General Min Aung Hlaing, 64, has justified the coup on the grounds that there was “massive fraud” in the elections on November 8, in which the NLD achieved a landslide victory. Neither the national electoral commission nor international observers have corroborated the complaints of the Armed Forces.