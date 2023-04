The bombing took place in the municipality of Kant Balu, in the Sagaing region, according to a report by the Government of National Unity. | Photo: Playback/Al Jazeera

Myanmar’s parallel government reported that about 100 people, including women and children, were killed this Tuesday (11) in an air strike carried out by the military junta that has governed the Asian country since 2021.

According to the Ministry of Labor of the Government of National Unity, a parallel office to the regime that has governed Myanmar since the coup two years ago, the bombing took place in the municipality of Kant Balu, in the Sagaing region, where there is a large contingent of opponents of the military dictatorship. .

In a statement reproduced by CNN, the ministry said that the attack resulted in the “loss of dozens of innocent civilians and injuring many more, including children and pregnant women”.

The Government of National Unity described the bombing as a “heinous act” and “a war crime”. The attack took place during the inauguration of a new municipal administration building, according to international agencies.

The military junta that governs Myanmar has yet to comment on the matter.