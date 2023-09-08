Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/07/2023 – 19:23

Raymond Ndong Sima was once a member of the cabinet of the ousted president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, before becoming his staunchest opponent. The military says that Bongo is “free” to leave the country for medical examinations. Following the coup d’état in Gabon carried out on August 30, military leaders of the movement announced this Thursday (07/09) the appointment of Raymond Ndong Sima, 68, for the interim post of prime minister.

The most prominent opponent of ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, Sima held the same position between 2012 and 2014, during the government of Bongo, of whom he would later become a staunch opponent.

Sima ran in elections against Bongo in 2016 and 2023, but was voted poorly in the last one. Bongo’s victory was questioned, leading to a military coup.

Gabon’s military tries to convey the idea that they acted in the face of a highly questionable election victory by a family that had ruled the country for decades and had already become the target of public protests.

Bongo had been in charge of the country since 2009 and, before him, for 42 years this function was the responsibility of his father, Omar Bongo.

Plan to return to a diplomatic government

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), which suspended Gabon earlier this week due to the coup, sent the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, to Libreville to talk with the leader of the coup plotters, General Brice Oligi Nguema.

According to a source from the bloc heard by the AFP news agency, Touadera and Nguema agreed to draw up a “roadmap” for the return to a diplomatic government.

Under Nguema’s leadership, the military seized power and annulled the presidential election minutes after Bongo was declared the winner. Days later, on Monday, Nguema himself was sworn in as president.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the military junta said on state TV that, “given his state of health”, Bongo was free to travel abroad for medical treatment if he wished.

The group did not give details on the state of health of the politician, who has been under house arrest since the coup, but the representative of the United Nations (UN) for Central Africa, Abdou Abarry, assured journalists that he was found in “good health”. health”.

United Nations offers help with government transition

Abarry was in Libreville on Wednesday, where he also met with Nguema to offer UN support for the country to return to constitutional order.

“As a matter of principle, the United Nations, like other international organizations, condemns unconstitutional changes of power,” Abarry said after leaving the meeting. “Once we know the roadmap, the timeline; once a government is appointed, our different agencies will make the necessary contacts and continue to support Gabon.”

Rich in oil and uranium, Gabon joined, with the coup, a series of other countries in West and Central Africa that violently deposed governments in recent years: from 2020 to 2022 alone there were 11; this year, Niger and Gabon made the list go to 13.

In the case of Niger, the military junta deposed president-elect Mohamed Bazoum in July, later announcing its intention to prosecute and try him for treason. The coup plotters have shown signs of hostility towards countries in the West – especially France, which colonized the country in the past, as well as colonized Gabon –, while at the same time reaching out to Russia.

ra (DW, AFP)