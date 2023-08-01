The governments in Mali and Burkina Faso came to power themselves in a coup d’état. The economic community Ecowas had previously given the putschists in Niger an ultimatum and threatened to “use force”.

WFew days after the coup d’état in Niger, the governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that military intervention in their West African neighbor to reinstate incumbent President Mohamed Bazoum would be interpreted by them as a “declaration of war”. “Any military intervention in Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,” the two governments, which also emerged from the coups, said in a joint statement on Monday.

On Sunday, the Economic Community of West Africa (Ecowas) presented the self-declared rulers in Niger with an ultimatum at their meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja and also threatened the “use of force”. She also called for the “immediate release” of President Bazoum, who had been arrested by the putschists.

Last Wednesday, the Nigerien military arrested the Bazoum, who had been in office since 2021. At the end of the week, the previous head of the Presidential Guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, declared himself the new ruler. After Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is the third country in the Sahel to experience a coup since 2020.