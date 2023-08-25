Algerian officials are now touring some countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Niger, as well as countries that support the military intervention that ECOWAS had threatened, in mediation efforts that emphasize a peaceful solution.

recent Algerian movements

• On Wednesday, the Algerian Foreign Minister, Mohamed Ataf, began a tour that included 3 countries that support military intervention to end the coup in Niger, namely Nigeria, Ghana and Benin, with the aim of persuading them to reach a peaceful solution.

• According to what the APS quoted from a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Ataf held lengthy consultations with his Nigerian counterpart, Youssef Maitma Tujar, regarding a peaceful solution that guarantees a return to the constitutional order in Niger, and at the same time avoids the “unpredictable” risks of military intervention. .

• Thursday, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lounes Makramane, began a visit to Niger to find a political solution to the crisis.

Algeria’s mediation motives

According to the estimation of the political analyst residing in Senegal, Gilles Yabi, who specializes in West African affairs, Algeria is driven by economic, political and security concerns if an armed conflict erupts within its neighbor Niger, including, according to him to Sky News Arabia:

• Algeria shares a border that extends about a thousand kilometers with Niger, which means that any military intervention and the preoccupation of the Nigerien army with securing the borders will place the entire burden on the Algerian army.

• These long borders mean that any major unrest inside Niger, with poor border controls, will throw large numbers of terrorists and smugglers into Algerian territory.

• Large numbers of refugees will also flow from Niger to its lands.

• Algeria may find itself compelled to intervene and take the necessary measures towards the security deterioration that may occur at any time in the region.

In addition to the above, sources spoke of Algeria’s fear that military intervention would threaten an important gas project for it, as Niger is one of the countries through which the gas pipeline project passes, which starts from Nigeria and passes through the desert in Niger, then to Algeria, and then to Europe.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had previously stressed on August 6 that he “categorically rejects any military intervention” from outside Niger, and that it is “a direct threat to Algeria.”

He added during an interview broadcast on national television: “There will be no solution without us. We are the first concerned,” asking: “What are the conditions of the countries that witnessed military intervention today?” and “Look where Libya and Syria have become.”

The importance of the atmosphere of Algeria to France

On Tuesday, the official Algerian radio reported that Algeria had rejected a request from France to open its airspace for the passage of its planes to Niger, in the event that a military intervention was decided against Niamey.

For its part, Paris denied, on the same day, through the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenant General François Lecointre, that it had asked Algeria to use its airspace for this purpose.

Websites concerned with monitoring distances and air traffic between countries, including “Distance World” and “Avitia”, in addition to the Russian agency “Sputnik”, published information about the advantages of Algeria’s location in relation to France in this regard:

• The distance between Paris and Niamey through the Algerian airspace is 3930 km, and therefore Algeria is the shortest path for French warplanes if they decide to attack Niger, compared to any other path, such as the airspace of Tunisia, Libya, Morocco and others.

• French fighters will not need to land at ground bases if they are refueled in southern Algeria.

• France will not have to coordinate with more than one country to carry out its military operations.

• The distance between France and Niger through Algeria’s airspace is about 4,000 km, and the speed of the French “Rafale” fighters is about 1,912 km, which makes it capable of carrying out operations and returning to France within 4 hours.