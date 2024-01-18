You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Security forces during an operation at the Regional 8 prison complex in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Tanks and heavily armed squads are found around the prison.
Hundreds of soldiers and police entered a prison in the Guayaquil prison complex (southwest) this Thursday. port city that is the center of the government's war against drug gangs, the Armed Forces reported.
Security forces “carry out a new intervention in the #Guayas Deprivation of Liberty Center, controlling the external and internal perimeter of the penitentiary center,” the Armed Forces said in their account on the social network X.
AFP reporters search heavily armed tanks and squads around the prison.
AFP
