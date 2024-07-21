Stormtroopers learned that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were discussing shooting at residents of Krasnogorovka in the DPR

Attack aircraft of the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade, while intercepting radio communications between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), revealed how Ukrainian soldiers were discussing the shooting of civilians in Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Three Ukrainian military personnel participated in the negotiations. Two of them, supposedly called Abrikos and Bison, discussed the arrival at the position, after which Abrikos called Teren. He, in turn, reported that he had seen two women.

“So listen, Teren. If those grannies come close to you, minus them. How did you receive it?” Apricot said.

In response, Teren acknowledged the message, emphasizing that the civilians had “gone far.” After that, Apricot and Bison presumably returned to talking about the aftermath of the attack.

Earlier, the deputy commander of the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Southern Group of Troops of the Armed Forces of Russia, call sign Mamai, said that Russian troops had almost completed the operation to liberate Krasnogorovka northwest of Donetsk. “Only a few streets and a few houses remain,” he emphasized.