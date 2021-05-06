Military intelligence The Defense Forces published a report on military intelligence: Foreign intelligence services have continued to be active in Finland

According to the military intelligence survey, Russia in particular has added more powerful troops to Finland’s neighboring areas.

From the Defense Forces appeared in public on Thursday military intelligence review. The more than 30-page publication is awaited with interest, as it is the first of its kind.

The content of the publication met expectations in that it did not contain a detailed description of recent activities. Instead, the review provides an overview of the organization and procedures of military intelligence.

Cover of the first military intelligence review.­

Military intelligence justifies the lack of detail in the review.

Basically, the background is always the protection of sources, personnel, practices and intelligence capabilities. While protecting data, “data gaps” must also be protected, ie what is not known must not be revealed.

“The intelligence also keeps its operating model secret because a successful operation can be repeated if necessary.”

According to the review, Finnish military counter-intelligence has found that foreign intelligence services have continued to be active in Finland.

“The restrictions on movement created by the pandemic have made it somewhat more difficult for intelligence services in the field, but information network operations in particular have been active.”

In the review it is noted that the military strategic importance of the Baltic Sea region has continued to grow.

“Russia in particular has invested more efficient and technologically advanced weapons systems in Finland’s neighboring areas, while improving the readiness and ability of its troops to concentrate additional troops in the area,” the review says.

“Similar developments have taken place in the NATO countries in the region, but at a much slower pace.”

The review points out that when assessing the military threat to Finland, it is important to understand that “environmental awareness of the neighboring area alone does not provide a sufficiently clear picture as a basis for the assessment”.

In addition to the Baltic Sea region, Finland’s military intelligence is of particular interest to the regions in which Finland participates in military crisis management.

Significant events in Finland’s crisis management operations include Iran’s missile strike on Iraq in early 2020, the explosion in the port of Beirut and the ensuing government crisis in Lebanon in autumn 2020, and the military coup in Mali.

“In all three countries, the situation has calmed down, but the situation is still very explosive,” the review says.

Military intelligence the review states that experiences with the new mandates that came into force in summer 2019 have been positive and that “decision-making processes appear to be working as planned at the legislative stage”.

The review also mentions that new intelligence legislation has developed and deepened cooperation between military and civilian intelligence.

On the other hand, the review does not surprisingly tell about the problems HS reported on wednesday. Military intelligence has complained about resource problems that have arisen because the security police have given it so many telecommunications intelligence tasks.

The report also does not mention the information published by the HS, according to which military intelligence has found it a problem that external and internal control of military intelligence takes so much time.

Also the intelligence commissioner released on Thursday their report from last year.

Intelligence Supervisor Kimmo Hakonen states in his annual report that, in addition to various fact – finding missions to his intelligence services, 172 actual inspections were carried out from his office.

During the surveillance visits, all decisions made by the intelligence authorities concerning the use of intelligence methods and related to the protection of intelligence were examined. The number of decisions is secret information.