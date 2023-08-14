Military Industry | Russia is equipping its nuclear submarines with supersonic missiles

Russia claims to have started equipping its nuclear submarines with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

Russia has started equipping its nuclear submarines with hypersonic Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, claims Russia’s largest state-owned shipbuilding company United Shipbuilding Corporation (OSK) to the Russian state news agency Ria. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Hypersonic means a missile that can travel at many times the speed of sound.

“The multipurpose nuclear submarines of the Jasen-M project will be regularly equipped with Tsirkon missiles,” said OSK’s CEO Alexei Rakhmanov To Ria.

Sanctions to follow War and sanctions – according to the Ukrainian website, Ukraine and the United States have placed Rahmanov on their sanctions lists. The EU, Japan, Britain and Australia, among others, have also imposed sanctions on OSK.

Jasen class the submarines were built to replace Soviet-era nuclear submarines as part of Russia’s effort to renew its fleet.

Tsirkon missiles have a range of 900 kilometers. President of Russia Vladimir Putin said earlier this year that Russia will begin using Zircons more widely to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.