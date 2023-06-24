“Lenta.ru”: participants of the Prigogine rebellion entered Rostov-on-Don

Participants of the armed rebellion, which was organized by the head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, entered Rostov-on-Don. A video of Prigozhin’s meeting with the generals of the Ministry of Defense appeared on the network. It is alleged that the shooting was carried out on the territory of the Rostov headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD).

The footage shows how, first, a businessman walks around the yard with a scarf pulled over his face, surrounded by fighters, and then sits on a bench and talks with Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and First Deputy Chief of the GRU of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev .

The situation in Rostov-on-Don

In the center of Rostov-on-Don, people appeared with unmarked weapons. Eyewitnesses told the publication “161” that they noticed people in camouflage in the area of ​​​​the headquarters of the Southern Military District, the head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Security Service, the city administration and one of the police departments.

In the regional capital, all city webcams were turned off, and the authorities canceled all planned public events. The Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev urged Rostovites to refrain from traveling to the city center and, if possible, not to leave their homes.

Streets blocked in the city

According to a Lenta.ru correspondent from the scene, as of 11:00 Moscow time, at every intersection in the center of Rostov-on-Don, there are soldiers in camouflage with weapons. Some streets near state institutions and police departments are blocked. A group of military men is also standing near the city administration.

There is no military equipment in the center now. Traffic on the streets is blocked by civilian vehicles. Some of them have numbers of the People’s Militia of the LPR. All military chevrons are covered with electrical tape. They are polite and correct with people, but answer questions evasively. Who they are and where they come from is not said. About the situation in the city they say that exercises are being held Lenta.ru correspondent Ilona Paley

The situation at the headquarters of the Southern Military District

According to the correspondent of Lenta.ru, now all approaches to the headquarters of the Southern Military District are blocked – you can’t get close to it. The soldiers standing in the cordon do not enter into negotiations and do not allow civilians to pass. The nearest approaches to the headquarters of the Southern Military District are blocked by checkpoints with armored personnel carriers.

Local residents are let in if they say they live or work in neighboring houses, but they do not ask for documents with registration.

At about 10:30 a.m., the military began to clear the streets adjacent to the headquarters of the Southern Military District from passers-by. Most reacted to their actions with understanding, but there were also indignations. Some townspeople in a brusque manner demanded free passage. The military is taking it easy. Lenta.ru correspondent Ilona Paley

The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” also noted that on the outskirts of the headquarters, the military are asking the townspeople to vacate the through streets leading to the headquarters building. This is explained by the fact that in this direction, in the event of an aggravation, shooting will be carried out. Near the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District there are 55 armed military men, who present themselves as fighters of the Wagner PMC.

At about 11:00, resuscitation vehicles, an ambulance and a tinted minibus with military numbers passed by. It looks like a boost. Despite the ban, a drone flies in the city Lenta.ru correspondent Ilona Paley

Putin ordered the Russian Armed Forces on Prigozhin’s rebellion

The organizers of the armed rebellion will answer for their actions, President Vladimir Putin said during an address to the Russians.

The armed forces and other state bodies have received the necessary orders, additional anti-terrorist measures are now being introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region, and a number of other regions. Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin also added that the authorities would take all necessary steps to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don, where the situation, according to the head of state, remains difficult, and the work of civil and military authorities is blocked in the city.