The generals are frustrated by the electoral debacle of their affiliated party. They are calling for new elections and are no longer ruling out a coup.

BERLIN taz | Rumors of coups have been circulating in Myanmar for days – and now they are only supposed to be based on an alleged misunderstanding. At least that is what the powerful military of the Southeast Asian country claims.

On Saturday, the high command of the armed forces declared that they would protect the constitution and abide by the law. Statements by military chief Min Aung Hlaing about a possible repeal of the constitution were misunderstood. Organizations and the media claimed what they wanted and reported as if the military wanted to abolish the constitution.

The coup threats had become unmistakable after the military had complained in vain about alleged election fraud in the previous weeks. In the November 8 elections, the military-affiliated USDP experienced a debacle.

Of the 476 seats determined by the electorate, the party only got 33, around half fewer than five years earlier. The electoral commission rejected the military’s complaints. Observers said the elections were broadly free and fair. The main problem was that in minority areas with armed conflict, elections were suspended, something that ethnic parties criticized.

Coups or not coups?

But on Tuesday, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun asked the electoral commission to hand over the electoral roll and said when asked: “We are not saying that the military will take power. But we’re not saying it won’t either. “

That sparked coup fears. Because in Myanmar, the former Burma, generals had already put into coups in 1962 and 1988 and ruled dictatorially for 49 years.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing followed suit on Wednesday. He said to soldiers: “The constitution is the mother of all laws. We have to follow her. But if the law is not obeyed, we must abolish it, even if it is the constitution. “

This made it clear that the statements made by the military spokesman were not a slip-up, but that a coup was really openly threatened. At least 17 embassies from predominantly Western countries understood this in this way. They issued a joint statement warning the generals against taking this step. UN Secretary General António Guterres also issued a corresponding statement.

But there was also the fact that armored vehicles could suddenly be seen on the streets. On Saturday there were also two demonstrations by supporters of the military. Some supporters of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and defactor head of the government Aung San Suu Kyi, who could be recognized by their t-shirts, were beaten.

The military has a blocking minority in the constitution

Aung San Suu Kyi has so far neither commented on the election nor on the rumors of the coup. So far she has tried in vain to change the constitution written by the military because it prevents her from becoming president.

So far it has been thwarted by the military. But to the amazement of many, since the election victory of her National League for Democracy (NLD) in 2015, she has taken a cuddle course with the generals and, for example, defended them against criticism of the persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. She had been locked up by the military for years.

Although the USDP, which is close to the military, surprisingly lost the elections significantly, the military occupies another 250 seats in parliament itself and thus has a blocking minority in order to prevent constitutional changes. If the president declares a state of emergency, the military also has the explicit right to take power in the state.

Because the military is already the most powerful institution in the country, a coup makes little sense for the generals. Apart from the fact that you don’t announce a coup either. “Dogs that bark do not bite,” said an observer.

Rather, the military seems to be exerting pressure on the government and the electoral commission with its rumors of a coup and want to support the accusation of manipulation raised to protect its own face. The newly elected parliament is scheduled to meet for its constituent session on Monday.