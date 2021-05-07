Military homes Monks no longer stand out in the mess as the number one delicacy of conscripts, energy drinks are consumed instead – Friday celebrated the Finnish Military Home Organization’s tradition day

Finland’s oldest still-operating voluntary national defense organization is celebrating its tradition day on Friday.

In a military home The coffee and monk enjoyed is one of the strongest Finnish military traditions.

Now, however, it seems that there are serious fractures in the foundations of national tradition: the monks of the mess are suitable for fewer and fewer conscripts.

Still the monks of the military home are the number one favorite of conscripts, the executive director of the Military Home Association Satu Mustalahti?

“Are not. When there are reservists on site, they are favorite products, but no longer for conscripts. Yes, they sometimes take them and especially in the forest, ”says Mustalahti.

According to Mustalahti, conscripts no longer drink as much coffee, but enjoy their caffeinated energy drinks and their sugar chocolate.

“They buy salty snacks, rolls, pizza pieces, panini, burgers and chips.”

Indeed, energy drinks are the “new monks” of today’s military homes.

“We try to put them a little around the corner with product placement but yes they will find them,” says Mustalahti.

“For some reason, today’s young people have a perception that if they don’t drink an energy drink all the time, they’ll fall asleep.”

Friday was the tradition day of the Finnish Military Home Organization. The organization consists of 36 associations and their joint umbrella organization, the Military Home Alliance.

The military home organization employs about 170 employees and about 4,800 volunteers.

The organization does not receive state budget money but finances its activities with its own revenues.

The operating surplus will be donated entirely to the development of conscripts’ leisure activities. The surplus is usually about 800,000 euros a year.

The profitability of the operations is based on the volunteers’ evening and weekend work and the support of the Defense Forces and the Border Guard, as they do not charge military premises for rent.

In a military home, a big cup of coffee costs 70 cents and a monk gets 30 to 40 cents.

Mobile military home in July 1941 near the front.­

World is also changing in that more and more military brothers and sisters have attracted more and more military brothers and sisters in recent years. More than a hundred men are already involved in the activity.

“Over the last five years, we’ve had male members. The number of men in activities is increasing, ”says Mustalahti.

We are pleased with the increase in the number of men. Sisters and brothers in military homes are also conscripts of conscripts. Sometimes it’s easier to talk to a man.

Mustalahti acknowledges that the Military Home Organization has the same concerns as other voluntary organizations. It is difficult to get young people involved and the work is piled up on too few real assets.

“So far, we have had enough volunteers to be able to say that we are doing well,” Mustalahti says.

“At one point, there was a desire not to get involved in voluntary national defense work, because that’s what this is, albeit unarmed. We take care of the well-being of the conscripts in service. We try to provide recreation and education for the conscripts so that they can be there. ”

According to Mustalahti, however, attitudes towards voluntary national defense work have now changed. The number of women seeking voluntary military service has also increased.

Coronavirus time has commissioned more work. The situation has varied from garrison to garrison, but it has not been possible to stay in military homes except under special arrangements. Instead, it has been possible to buy products.

“Somewhere the military home has been completely closed and the services have been taken care of by car,” says Mustalahti.

“Or the backpack has been put on the back and has been served in the bush. It has varied by garrison and by corona situation. ”

First A military home for Finnish soldiers was opened on May 7, 1918 in the YMCA premises on Vuorikatu in Helsinki. The Military Alliance was founded three years later, meaning the union is celebrating its centenary this year.

The first military home for Finnish soldiers operated on Vuorikatu in Helsinki on YMCA premises.­

The Military Home Organization is the oldest voluntary national defense organization in Finland.

The organization was also active during the war years. For example, in the spring of 1944, there were about 600 military homes and 1,800 military home sisters in the war zone.

The Military Home Organization also has its own heroic corpses, as three military home sisters were killed in an attack by a Soviet patrol in Kuusamo in 1942.