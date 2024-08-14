Military history | Ukraine attacked Russia in a place where it has been fought before – “Everything was on fire, both people and vehicles”

HS news page, July 15, 1943. In the background, German soldiers and a Tiger tank in the direction of Kursk in the summer of 1943.

Ukraine’s audacious attack on Russian soil targets the same region where one of the decisive battles of World War II was fought. In 1943 both sides of the Battle of Kursk were dictatorships, now only one.

BOn January 7, 1943, Helsingin Sanomat told its readers big news. “Major Battle Breaks Out on the Eastern Front,” the headline proclaimed. It was, according to HS’s formulation, “a massive clash of forces”.

The title did not exaggerate. The Battle of Kursk had begun, often characterized as the largest tank battle in history.