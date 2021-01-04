Military history The student duo studied Nazi Germany’s last line of defense in Finland for three years and found ten prison camps and a possible mass grave

In the autumn of 1944, Germany built its last line of defense in Finland, Arm Lapland. Two young men decided to explore every pottery in this enigmatic line of Sturmbock. They made amazing discoveries.

Job is finally ready. The work is to be completed.

Behind are three sweaty summers in the footsteps of Hitler’s German army. Hundreds of kilometers of sky in the fells and swamps of Lapland.

Endless photography and millimeter-accurate mapping.

Unbearable snot.

“Initially it was supposed to be a year’s work, then it stretched to two and now to three,” Aleksi Rikkinen, 27, says.