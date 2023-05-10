Military history | The clothes got moldy on them, and flushing the toilet could kill you – This was life on the well-known submarine off Helsinki

The crew of Vesiko poses in front of the bow of the submarine in the midlands of the 1930s. Two of the men peer out of the torpedo tubes. Jarl Taube, who took the photo, served as Vesiko’s electrical sub-officer in the second half of the 1930s. Taube’s photographs of Vesiko are now published for the first time.

The submarine Vesikko sank a Soviet merchant ship and survived the heavy bombardment. Under the surface, it was embarrassing, because the clothes got moldy and flushing the toilet could kill you. Now the last submarine in Finland’s military history turns 90 years old.

Ahsound waves travel a long distance under water. Hundreds of meters away, creaking and crashing could be heard as the Soviet cargo ship fought to the death in the waters of Suursaari.

Vesikko dived to escape towards the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.

It was July 3, 1941. The Continuation War had been going on for almost two weeks, and a Finnish submarine had destroyed an enemy ship for the first time.