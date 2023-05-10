Military history | The clothes got moldy on them, and flushing the toilet could kill you – This was life on the well-known submarine off Helsinki

The submarine Vesikko sank a Soviet merchant ship and survived the heavy bombardment. Under the surface, it was embarrassing, because the clothes got moldy and flushing the toilet could kill you. Now the last submarine in Finland’s military history turns 90 years old.
Tuomo Väliaho HS
12:00 | Updated 16:09
Ahsound waves travel a long distance under water. Hundreds of meters away, creaking and crashing could be heard as the Soviet cargo ship fought to the death in the waters of Suursaari.
Vesikko dived to escape towards the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.
It was July 3, 1941. The Continuation War had been going on for almost two weeks, and a Finnish submarine had destroyed an enemy ship for the first time.
