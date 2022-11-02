Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Military history | Russia’s defeat can mean anything, but there won’t be a repeat of the 1917 revolution, says historian Antony Beevor:

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

Military historian Antony Beevor explored the brutal Russian civil war in his new book and found the source of Russian apathy. At the same time, he was surprised by the atrocities suffered by the Reds in the Finnish civil war.

Sir Antony Beevor75, pours Pepsi into his wine glass.

A long day lies ahead in Helsinki. Beevor gives a series of interviews about his new war book at Hotel Kämp. The job will require one or more naps.

Beevor hears that the lunch served during the interview is vegetarian. Parsnip and cauliflower. Did you see disappointment?

#Military #history #Russias #defeat #wont #repeat #revolution #historian #Antony #Beevor

See also  Uses program for early advertising, says Janaína about Datena
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Google TV, all about the alternative to Netflix that gives you 50 FREE TV channels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.