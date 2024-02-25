Military history | At the bottom of the Gulf of Finland lies an iron net that was built by Nazi Germany

Hitler's Germany built a gigantic net across the Gulf of Finland, which still lies on the seabed.

It was once built across the Gulf of Finland from Porkkala to Naissaari in Estonia. The network has reached from the surface of the Gulf of Finland to the seabed.

In oblique echo sounders, the net stands out as an iron ridge on the seabed. Today it is considered a significant historical site.

