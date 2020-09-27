Military history A group of long-range patrols beat a soldier suspected of theft until he died: New investigation reveals ruthless discipline by long-range patrols

Pekka Turunen’s new book dispels long-range patrol myths and reveals how post-war Finland has been silent about the involvement of an officer awarded the Mannerheim Cross in a cruel homicide.

August 1943 was a black month in the history of Finnish special forces.

At that time, a group of long-range patrols in Uhtua took the right into their own hands and brutally beat a soldier they suspected of being a dead thief.

The murder work involved a renowned war hero and long-range patrol officer who had just received the Mannerheim Cross.