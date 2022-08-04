Military historian Nikita Buranov on Thursday, August 4, told Izvestia why the Vostok-2022 exercises were being held with the participation of the Belarusian military.

As the expert noted, the exercises will be held in the Eastern Military District, closer to China and Japan. The exercises involve 13 military training grounds, including those on the Kuril Islands, where a machine gun and artillery division will be deployed.

The exercises will be held to practice long-range deployment of troops, including military transport aviation forces, and their deployment in remote regions.

“This is all happening against the backdrop of tensions in the Asia-Pacific region against the background of the Sino-Taiwan confrontation. Our armed forces show that they keep their finger on the pulse,” Buranov explained.

Practical exercises will be held at 13 training grounds of the Eastern Military District from August 30 to September 5.

Earlier that day, it was reported that more than 250 Belarusian soldiers would take part in the Vostok-2022 exercise.

On August 4, China’s People’s Liberation Army launched a large-scale live-fire military exercise around Taiwan. The exercise was a response to Pelosi’s visit to Taipei and will continue until noon on August 7. The Chinese side issued warnings for ships and aircraft not to enter the water area and airspace in areas where maneuvers are taking place.

The day before, the Chinese authorities provided new footage of the military exercises of the People’s Liberation Army of China, which began in three water areas around the island of Taiwan.

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense, in turn, condemned the Chinese exercises near the island and called their goal “psychological intimidation of citizens.” The department noted that China violated UN rules and Taiwan will resist any incursions into its territory.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island on August 2. She officially described her visit to Taiwan as “a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.” Pelosi’s visit was the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years. About 3 million people around the world watched her flight to the island. China strongly protested the US and promised retaliatory measures.

On August 4, China Central Television reported that Chinese troops had begun large-scale live-fire exercises around Taiwan. The Chinese armed forces on the border with Taiwan carried out long-range live firing, striking targets in the eastern Taiwan Strait.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supports the Taiwan authorities.