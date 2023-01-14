The United States, through assistance to Ukraine, is making a cunning political step – in fact, supporting its own military-industrial complex (MIC). In addition, the supply of BMP Bradley could be a disservice to Kyiv, said in an interview with Izvestia on January 14, a military historian, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov.

“The American authorities are supplying weapons not only to help the Kyiv regime stay in power, but primarily in order to spin the US economy and bring it to higher rates of development. Due to the fact that part of the weapons goes to Ukraine, the US military-industrial complex receives new orders, and military orders are jobs plus companies that work for these enterprises: civilians that produce wheels for the BRT are another,” he explained.

Thus, not only the military economy, but also the sector accompanying it, is being promoted, Knutov explained.

“Regardless of the effectiveness of the use of technology, the United States is doing everything to increase the amount of assistance to Ukraine and, through a cunning political move, to actually try to support its military-industrial complex and create the illusion within the country that the economic policies of President Joe Biden and the Democrats are justifying themselves,” he specified.

Another task that Washington solves by supplying weapons to Kyiv is to check how American infantry fighting vehicles behave on the battlefield.

“Look at both weaknesses and strengths and, on the basis of this, develop terms of reference for the American military-industrial complex to create new next-generation infantry fighting vehicles,” the expert said.

Knutov drew attention to the fact that the American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles would, by definition, not behave very well in Ukraine, where it is colder than in the USA and Europe. Because of this, the oils that are used by most military equipment must be designed for significant sub-zero temperatures, or replaced with a winter lubricant. But replacement requires enormous effort and a lot of time.

“If BPMs are used without an oil change, they will fail pretty quickly. In addition, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are quite heavy, they cannot even be transferred by aircraft. And due to gravity, they will get stuck in the ground and become a good target for Russian anti-tank systems and artillery, ”summed up the military historian.

The US is also talking about the difficulties with American infantry fighting vehicles. Retired US Army officer Jeff Jaeger said on January 14 that the deployment of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles by the Ukrainian military would be long. Such a system requires a significant level of technical and tactical knowledge.

On January 12, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby noted that Washington is committed to providing the Armed Forces with assistance that meets their needs. He also expressed the readiness of the United States to continue working with allies and partners to provide the necessary support.

On January 6, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the United States had allocated a new $3 billion military aid package to Ukraine. Jean-Pierre called the new aid package the largest. It will include infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), howitzers, armored personnel carriers and surface-to-air missiles.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Back in April 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries due to the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect Donbass. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region.

