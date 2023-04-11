The American F-22 Raptor fighter jets that arrived in Poland are distinguished by low visibility technology, but Russian radar stations can see them. On April 11, Izvestiya was informed by a military historian, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov.

Earlier in the day, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said that American F-22 Raptor fighter jets had arrived in Poland to support NATO’s eastern flank.

According to Knutov, the F-22 Raptor is a fairly old fighter. He came to replace the F-117 Nighthawk, because the first model did not justify its characteristics.

“The peculiarity of the Raptor lies in the fact that their combat capabilities are indeed in almost all respects suitable for fifth-generation aircraft, with the exception of one condition – the aircraft must fly at cruising speed. This cruising speed must be supersonic. The Raptor doesn’t have that,” he said.

This fighter can carry different types of weapons, rise to a height of up to 20 km, the Izvestia interlocutor added.

“The peculiarity of these aircraft is that they are not seen by the radar stations of many countries of the world, with the exception of Russia. Russian missile guidance stations see them, anti-aircraft missile systems work on these aircraft. In any case, we accompany them,” the expert said.

At the same time, the F-22 has many shortcomings, Knutov emphasized. For example, they often rust, which requires serious repairs.

“The maintenance of these aircraft costs a lot of money, you need to change the software regularly, update it,” the military historian said.

Earlier, on April 11, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, at a briefing before a visit to the United States, said that thousands of pieces of military equipment would be stored in NATO warehouses in Poland. According to him, we are talking about tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, various weapons, which will quickly activate NATO’s eastern flank if necessary.