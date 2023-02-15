BNO News: UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter crashes in Alabama

Military helicopter UH-60 Black Hawk crashed in the US state of Alabama. This is reported by the TV channel BNO News.

According to the channel, the helicopter crashed on a highway near the city of Huntsville around 15:00 local time (00:00 February 16 Moscow time). It is noted that the cars on the highway were not injured.

There were no survivors as a result of the incident, officials said. The exact number of victims is currently unknown.

Last February, four people were killed when a US Navy Sikorsky S-61N helicopter crashed off Kauai, Hawaii. It was noted that it was used as part of a training operation. According to a witness of the incident, the helicopter swung to the right, and then he tilted his nose down and began to fall at high speed.