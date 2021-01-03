One of the episodes of hand-to-hand combat between the military on the border of two nuclear powers – India and China – was captured on video. It was published Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

When the video was filmed, it is not reported. The footage shows how the soldiers are in fierce battles and throw stones and sticks at each other. The video indicates that it was filmed at an altitude of 5104. One of the Chinese sites also indicate that it was published in mid-December.

On December 30, the Indian Ministry of Defense said that China continues to strengthen its position at the borders, which could lead to a re-escalation of the conflict. The Indian side called for another round of negotiations.

There is an agreement between Beijing and New Delhi that the military of both countries refuse to use firearms to save the lives of soldiers. However, on June 16, dozens of Indian army soldiers died in the area in a stick and stone clash. New Delhi believes that this happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo. Indian media reported on 43 injured and killed Chinese.

Now the two most populous countries in the world – India and China – are separated by a conditional line, called the “McMahon Line” (after the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of British India, who proposed creating this border in 1914). India recognized the existing border, but China did not, as announced in an official diplomatic note in 1959.

After that, there were repeated attempts to solve the problem: two Sino-Indian agreements – from 1993 and 1996 – were ineffectual. Two sections of the border area remain controversial: in the northeastern part of Kashmir and in the north of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.