Subdivisions of the Individuals’s Liberation Military of China (PLA) will participate within the strategic navy workout routines “Caucasus-2020”, which can be held within the Astrakhan area from September 21 to 26, reviews Interfax…

In line with the Ministry of Protection of the PRC, the Chinese language navy can be delivered to the train website on a brand new kind of navy transport plane. Wheeled armored autos and lightweight weapons can be concerned within the workout routines on their half.

The protection ministry added that China helps “deepening sensible cooperation within the area of navy coaching of the 2 armies.” In line with them, the workout routines are aimed toward “rising the flexibility of the multinational forces to collectively reply to safety threats.”

Earlier, Russian Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu introduced that the Caucasus-2020 train could be held in September. It’s deliberate that they are going to be attended by teams from a number of international locations, together with Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan.

Just lately it grew to become recognized that Azerbaijan and India refused to take part within the workout routines.