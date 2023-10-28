Luis Díaz’s parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, were kidnapped this Saturday in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira, the Police command in La Guajira confirmed to EL TIEMPO.

According to the first versions, the father and mother of the Liverpool player from England were in a tire shop in the Los Olivos neighborhood. before being kidnapped by men on a motorcycle who intercepted the van in which they were traveling and kidnapped them.

Although this version has not been confirmed by the authorities, the La Guajira Police are trying to establish how many more people were in the van in which the Colombian soccer player’s parents were traveling.

The Military Forces, together with the Police command search operations began to find the whereabouts of Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda.

General William Salamanca, director of the National Police, is moving to the Barrancas sector, in La Guajira, carrying out the search together with Colonel Diego Edison Montaño, police commander in La Guajira.