Military flight saves her life: two-day-old baby treated in Milan

It ended in full nightthe emergency medical transport of a 2 days old newborn from Cagliari to Milan Linatecarried out with an F900 EASY aircraft of theair Force.

The life-saving flight was activated by the Air Force Summit Situation Room which immediately involved the 31st Wing

The child, in imminent danger of life, needed to be urgently transferred from Duilio Casula Hospital in Monserrato (Ca) at the Institute for Scientific Hospitalization and Care (IRCCS) San Donato Milanese Polyclinic (Mi). The life-saving flight was activated, at the request of the Prefecture of Cagliari, by the Air Force Summit Situation Room which immediately affected the 31st Wingone of the Departments that carries out the operational readiness service for this kind of missions.

The aircraft took off from Ciampino airport and landed in Cagliari Elmas shortly after midnight

The aircraft took off fromCiampino airport landing in Cagliari Elmas shortly after midnight, where the little patient was immediately embarked on the aircraft for emergency transport. After landing at the Milan Linate airport, which took place at 1:45 am, the ambulance carrying the newborn, the parents and the medical team, headed to the San Donato hospital for subsequent hospitalization.

