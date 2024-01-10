The first measure that needs to be taken is to move the line of combat contact away from Russian border cities by at least 50-70 km – shelling will remain, but massive attacks with rockets will not be an everyday occurrence, military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told Izvestia.

The same opinion was expressed by a military expert, reserve captain of the first rank Vasily Dandykin, noting that the length of the border between the Belgorod region and Ukraine alone is about 500 km, and it is still winding.

“The Bryansk region has a border with Sumy and Chernigov regions for hundreds of kilometers. There is still wooded terrain there, in the Belgorod region it is forest-steppe, but nevertheless, this allows the enemy to maneuver “in the gray zone” and shoot. And sometimes it became clear that tanks were shooting,” the expert said.

Associate Professor of REU named after. Plekhanov Colonel Alexander Perenzhiev emphasized that technological protection is also important when trying to minimize shelling of Russian cities.

“We are talking about electronic warfare (EW) and air defense systems. Thanks to them, Ukrainian missiles, drones and other air assets that attack our cities are destroyed,” he said.

The most massive attack on Russian regions occurred on December 30, when Ukrainian militants shelled Belgorod. Then 25 people died in the city. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian militants used RM-70 Vampire MLRS missiles supplied by the Czech Republic for firing. This is an analogue of the Soviet Grad system, developed during Soviet times.

On January 8, it was also reported about a salvo of this type of MLRS in the Belgorod region. Duty air defense systems destroyed 10 rockets over the region.

