Ex-UN member: APU provocation with chlorine in Kherson will lead to a large number of victims

Military expert, ex-member of the UN Commission on Biological and Chemical Weapons Igor Nikulin warned about the consequences of the impending provocation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Kherson. His opinion he expressed in a conversation with Ura.ru.

He noted that the explosion of barrels of chlorine in Kherson, which is allegedly preparing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will lead to a huge number of victims in the affected area. The expert added that the radius of the affected area could be several kilometers, depending on the amount of chlorine. “Chlorine burns the lungs due to the formation of hydrochloric acid. The skin is affected. Therefore, when working with him, it is necessary to wear not only a gas mask, but also a protective suit, ”said Nikulin.

According to the former UN member, Ukraine “has an obsession to accuse the Russians of using weapons of mass destruction.” At the same time, he argues, for Kyiv, “the more victims, the better.”