Expert Dandykin announced the tactical successes of the RF Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

Military expert Vasily Dandykin commented on the situation around Kupyansk. About this he spoke out in an interview with Izvestia.

According to Dandykin, soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) have expanded their foothold around Kupyansk. They also broke through the defenses of Kyiv in a number of places north of the city. The expert said that the Ukrainian authorities announced the evacuation of the population in the Kupyansky district.

Related materials:

“This suggests that our tactical successes have been outlined in this direction. And God forbid that they turn into operational-tactical ones, because this city is of great importance. It converges roads to Slavyansk, Kharkov and further to the territories that we left last fall, ”he said.

Dandykin added that aviation and artillery contribute to the movement of infantry units. In his opinion, time is on the side of Moscow. Kyiv’s forces are fading before our eyes, and its reserve corps probably consists of 30 thousand people. “It is not enough for all areas,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, in the Kharkiv region, they talked about the advancement of the Russian military in the Kupyansk direction. The head of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the region, Vitaly Ganchev, stressed that only a few kilometers remained to Kupyansk.