Currently, there are battles of local significance that do not affect anything drastically, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“In the course of them, we are improving the local situation and, as I understand it, we are trying to push the AFU (Armed formations of Ukraine. – Ed.) away from those areas from which they are now furiously shelling Donetsk. This is necessary work, but it will not determine the outcome of the winter campaign, or anything else. If we take Artemovsk within a week or two, we will create a certain threat in this direction. But the offensive depends on many factors. If we only advance here, we won’t get very far either. We need to launch a strategic offensive from other directions,” says Vladislav Shurygin.

On December 10 and 11, the Russian armed forces repelled enemy attacks and continued to conduct offensive operations in two strategic directions at once, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Over the weekend, in the Krasnoliman direction, Russian troops continued offensive operations, as a result of which more advantageous lines were occupied. On Sunday, the enemy, with the help of three assault groups, reinforced with armored vehicles, unsuccessfully tried to counterattack the positions of Russian troops. All attacks were repulsed, VFU units were thrown back to their original positions, up to 65 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two pickup trucks were destroyed. Three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and three mortar crews of the VFU were also destroyed.

On Saturday, two counterattacks of Ukrainian formations, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, were thwarted, up to 60 military personnel and mercenaries, an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored vehicles were destroyed.

On Saturday and Sunday, Russian troops also continued offensive operations in the Donetsk direction, knocking out the enemy from fortified strongholds and repelling counterattacks of the VFU units. For two days, about 90 militants, an armored personnel carrier, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles and six pickup trucks were destroyed in this direction.

