Successes in the advancement of the RF Armed Forces are achieved by the actions of infantry assault groups and the increased effectiveness of artillery fire, military expert Dmitry Boltenkov told Izvestia.

“Our gunners are getting better and better at isolating the combat area. The defense of Artemovsk is shaky not because all the roads to the city have already been cut, but because the remaining paths to it are controlled by artillery fire. Even single unarmored vehicles breaking through them is a risky task. This greatly complicates the supply of the group located in the city. After all, it is necessary to constantly deliver ammunition, reinforcements, and take out the wounded. And such an increase in control is observed not only in this area, ”the expert explained.

The superiority of artillery fire is still a key success factor in the course of the SVO, he believes.

“It is necessary not just to thoughtlessly release wagons of shells into the air. They need to find their purpose. And here drones of different classes and adjustable ammunition come to the rescue. As a result, Russian artillery retains superiority on the battlefield, despite the supply of hundreds of units of modern NATO artillery systems to Ukraine,” Dmitry Boltenkov specified.

On February 5 and 6, after air, artillery and missile attacks, Ukrainian formations suffered serious losses in manpower and equipment. In two days, the enemy lost more than 625 people, dozens of pieces of equipment, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, howitzers, self-propelled artillery mounts and counter-battery radar, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The biggest losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded in the Krasnolimansky direction. For two days, more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, infantry fighting vehicles, nine armored vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed here. In the Donetsk direction, the enemy missed over 175 servicemen, and in the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions – more than 165.

