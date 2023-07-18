Self-propelled mortars 2S41 “Drok” based on the armored vehicle “Typhoon” will be in demand not only in the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation, but also in the zone of a special military operation. On July 18, Izvestia was told about this by a military historian, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov.

The expert said that the 82-mm mortar “Drok” can use both conventional mines and new ones with greater power and range.

“The set of the Typhoon armored car with the Drok mortar also includes an ordinary mortar, which can be placed next to the car and fire. Taking into account the fact that an armored car is used, the calculation is usually four people there. That is, I believe that these mortars, which will be used in the NWO zone, are actually classified as so-called nomadic mortars. Only before that they were made in an artisanal way: they took some kind of jeeps, UAZs, placed a mortar in the back, it was not fixed rigidly, which created certain problems with the accuracy of shooting, ”he said.

As the interlocutor of Izvestia explained, the calculation went to a certain square, fired a couple of shots and immediately moved to a new place, because the danger of being detected and destroyed was quite high. Therefore, as Knutov noted, the appearance of the Drok self-propelled mortar solves many problems.

“That is, on the one hand, we have nomadic mortars, on the other hand, the Typhoon armored car provides high protection for personnel from bullets, from fragments, even in the event of a mine collision. In addition, the presence of two mortars – one in the tower, the other inside the armored car – allows, if necessary, to conduct more intense fire. So such vehicles will be in demand not only in the Airborne Forces, but also in all assault units that are actively involved in the zone of the special military operation, ”he concluded.

Earlier that day, the Rostec press service reported that the state corporation handed over to the Russian military an experimental batch of 2S41 Drok self-propelled mortars based on the Typhoon armored vehicle.

