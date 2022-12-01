Dmitry Kornev, editor-in-chief of the MilitaryRussia portal, told Izvestia on December 1 about the technical characteristics of NASAMS air defense systems.

The day before, the Pentagon announced that the US authorities had signed a $1.2 billion contract with Raytheon for the purchase of NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine.

“NASAMS is a state of the art short and medium range air defense system. It can be called an air defense system of the last frontier. NASAMS uses AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles – this is one of the most advanced air combat missiles. It is universal, it is also used by aviation. For launch from ground launchers, it received special modifications and can hit targets at a distance of 30-50 km and at all altitudes where combat aircraft operate, ”the expert said.

He also noted that the complex is used in the Washington air defense system.

“Earlier, NASAMS was already delivered in single copies to Ukraine, now, apparently, they want to further increase the volume. But due to the fact that they have not yet been physically built enough, they had to be ordered from the manufacturer, and this delays the delivery time, ”concluded Kornev.

The first deliveries of NASAMS to the Ukrainian side from the United States are dated July 1. The missile systems are a medium-range system developed in the 1990s by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace in conjunction with Raytheon. The weapon was upgraded twice, the last time in 2019. The updated sample is designed for the use of new missiles with an increased firing range AMRAAM-ER, as well as short-range missiles AIX-9X-2 Sidewinder. The range indicator with the new AMRAAM-ER + missile in theory can reach 80-100 km.

However, on July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was unable to answer a question about the effectiveness of missile systems. Then the politician referred to incompetence in this matter. It is noteworthy that the United States does not specify which complex will be transferred to Ukraine. As expected, this will be NASAMS-2, which was put into service in 2006.

