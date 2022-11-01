Military expert Oleksiy Leonkov told Izvestia on November 1 that the DELTA command and control program for Ukrainian troops would help Russian intelligence.

Earlier, the hacker Joker from the Donetsk People’s Republic reported that he managed to hack the American-made DELTA program. According to him, all the plans of the military command of Ukraine have been disclosed and transferred “to the right place.”

“Delta is one of the interfaces of the combat control system that allows you to exchange information in the theater of war. It is needed for the convenience of planning combat operations, but this is not the system that is used directly on the battlefield. But it allows you to determine where which troops are stationed, your own and others, helps you decide on logistics, and so on, ”Leonkov said.

The expert noted that hacking the program can make it clear what forces and means are on the line of contact, where they are specifically located at a given time.

“This will complement our intelligence system, help track. But I think after it was hacked, access to this system for users will be changed,” he concluded.

In September, Izvestia learned that the Evil Russian Hackers had posted information about more than 1,500 Ukrainian spies on the NemeZida website specially created for this purpose. Among the released data there is information about intelligence officials who work under the cover of embassies in more than 20 countries, both actively supporting Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia, and adhering to a more restrained position.