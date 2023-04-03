The dispatch of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, reconnaissance in force – all this suggests that after a certain amount of time the enemy is going to move on to active operations here, military expert Vasily Dandykin said.

“These are very dangerous areas – there is a steppe. Recent events are connected with this, in particular, the shelling of Melitopol. That is, the enemy shoots, trying to sow panic so that the evacuation of the population begins. The enemy will try to cut our groups. There is a threat to the land corridor to the Crimea, and this should be taken seriously. The Zaporozhye direction has become one of the most important not only politically, but also militarily. Moreover, both from the point of view of Kyiv and from the point of view of the Americans, ”he explained to Izvestia.

Vasily Dandykin also recalled that the enemy is testing our defense “not only there, but in all directions.”

In the Yuzhno-Donets direction, on April 2, subunits of the Vostok group thwarted two attempts by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance in force of the forward positions of our troops, and a reconnaissance group was destroyed. In these battles, up to 20 militants were eliminated.

An attempt to withdraw the DRG to the rear of our troops was thwarted in the Zaporozhye direction, five militants were killed, the press center of the Vostok group reported.

A day earlier, in the South Donetsk direction, the enemy tried three times to conduct reconnaissance in force. All of them were repulsed by Russian units, up to 20 militants were destroyed. A group of five saboteurs was eliminated in the Zaporozhye direction.

In total, on April 1 and 2, according to the Ministry of Defense, the enemy lost at least 90 people and 14 units of military equipment in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

