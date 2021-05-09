Alexei Leonkov, a military expert and editor of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, commented on the maneuvers of the American military with the landing of troops in Estonia. He told RT about this.

According to him, the alliance uses a policy of double standards, accusing Russia of a lack of transparency regarding the exercises. “Our observers are not invited to NATO exercises. At the same time, they blatantly lie that we did not submit an application. It’s just so accepted that we are not invited. We always invite them to our teachings, ”he said.

Leonkov also drew attention to the fact that Russian exercises are always conducted against a “conditional enemy”, while NATO maneuvers with the participation of Ukraine are directly presented as training for an armed confrontation with Russia.

Earlier it was reported that more than 700 paratroopers from the United States landed near the borders of Russia, in Estonia, as part of the Swift Response exercise. Two American generals also took part in the parachute landing. The US military conducted a mock battle and, according to the scenario of the exercise, seized the airport, the enemy was the military from Estonia.

US maneuvers in Estonia will last until May 14. Russia will respond to these exercises on May 13 with naval exercises of the Baltic Fleet. Three small rocket ships “Mytishchi”, “Odintsovo” and “Sovetsk” will take part in them.