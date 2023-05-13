Kyiv strikes at Luhansk takes revenge on Donbass for choosing Russia. Military observer Viktor Litovkin told Izvestia about this on Saturday, May 13.

The expert emphasized that he was not surprised that the Ukrainian side began to actively strike at Lugansk with long-range ammunition immediately after receiving Storm Shadow missiles from Britain.

“It is precisely with this that it is connected, with the transfer to Kyiv of long-range missiles that can reach Lugansk. Kyiv takes revenge on the LPR and DPR for not wanting to live with him, for breaking up with him <...>. Kyiv cannot survive this fact,” Litovkin said.

He also added that the Ukrainian side wants to kill people with strikes on Lugansk and thereby instill fear, since this is Kyiv’s tactic.

“This is their tactic. Revenge, fear-mongering, savagery, the killing of civilians. <...> We must all be on the alert, ”the military observer pointed out.

Along with this, he noted that each city should have its own air defense (air defense) systems in order to intercept strikes from long-range missiles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired two rockets at the territory of Luhansk on the evening of May 12, the Day of the Republic.

The next day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched another attack on Luhansk with Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles, and an explosion thundered in the city. Acting head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said that the arrival happened in the area of ​​the village of Yubileynoe.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Su-24 aircraft, which attacked Luhansk, and the MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force covering it, were shot down by fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Along with this, the Russian military department confirmed that the Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles were used during the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the transfer of which to Kiev was reported on May 11 by the British Ministry of Defense.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.