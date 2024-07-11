Military expert Dandykin doubts success of joint missile production in EU

The idea of ​​Germany, France, Italy and Poland to jointly produce missiles has little chance of being implemented, according to military expert, retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he doubted the success of this project.

“These are different countries with different military budgets, different histories. If we talk about France, it is a self-sufficient country that produces the entire range of weapons. Germany also now has quite advanced Taurus cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers. And I have not noticed any missile innovations in Poland. Everything it had, it received in Soviet times from the Warsaw Pact countries, from the Soviet Union, before World War II – from England, now – South Korea and the United States,” he said.

An interesting bunch of people gathered, there were many ideas to build something together. But apart from the Airbus civil aviation aircraft, nothing really came out of collective work. I think it will be hard for them to do everything – too different requests, too different opportunities, they could have invited someone else Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert

As reported by the German publication FAZ, the defense ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Poland agreed at the NATO summit to develop a high-precision long-range weapon. According to the idea, it will be able to accurately hit enemy targets and will be called Deep Precision Strike. It could be either a cruise missile or a ballistic missile capable of developing supersonic speed.