Military expert Dandykin: Ukraine has little chance of hitting targets deep in Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have little chance of hitting military targets deep in Russia, according to retired captain first rank, military expert Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about Kyiv’s ability to carry out such strikes with Western weapons.

“If these are the missiles that were previously supplied to them with a range of 300 kilometers, then they will not achieve their target of striking Moscow and St. Petersburg. They will mainly be launched at targets such as the Crimean Bridge, Sevastopol, but I think ours know and are preparing for this. And, of course, these could be the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions,” he believes.

According to a military expert, Kyiv has given the US and Great Britain lists of military targets in Russia that it wants to attack in order to draw the West into the conflict.

“They want to involve NATO in military actions against us by hook or by crook, it’s a dream [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky. He has said more than once that we don’t have enough shells, we don’t have enough planes, we need NATO soldiers to come. In fact, all these systems are serviced by NATO members, but that’s a different matter – somewhere there are advisers, somewhere experts, somewhere retirees, somewhere PMCs. But they want it to be specific, like, we are trying for you, we are fighting for you, you should come too, that’s what we are talking about,” he said.

As reported by Reuters, citing sources, Ukraine has presented the US and UK with a list of potential targets in Russia that it would like to hit with long-range Western weapons. These include military and fuel depots, command posts, and places where personnel are concentrated.

The Ukrainian authorities wanted to use American ATACMS missiles to strike air bases. However, the Pentagon said that the targets declared by Kiev were beyond the range of these missiles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also want to use British Storm Shadow and French SCALP.