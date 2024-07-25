Military expert Dandykin: Ukrainian army lacks armored vehicles

The Ukrainian army has enough ammunition, but there is a shortage of armored vehicles, says retired captain first rank, military expert Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“I think they will complain forever, they will always lack something. They have ammunition, they have missiles, they have portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS). Now they are throwing tanks at them. And the tanks were given to them, which means they will burn. There are problems with equipment and armored vehicles, but they will throw more so that the flame does not go out,” the military expert believes.

According to the expert, Western countries will continue to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will seek means to do so in various ways.

“The West is throwing in aid – the European Union has given four billion euros, most likely, the interest that has accrued on our assets will be given to them. The Americans, despite the elections, have not forgotten them. Europe will bear the brunt and, judging by the statements [канцлера Германии Олафа] “Sholz, she is ready for this,” he concluded.

Amsterdam and Copenhagen will supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks by the end of the summer, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported earlier. The defense department noted that 12 of them are already ready to be sent to the combat zone.