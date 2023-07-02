The West does not provide assistance to Ukraine by supplying it with weapons, but earns money from the conflict. This was announced on Sunday, July 2, in an interview with Izvestia by a military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin, commenting on the news about disagreements between Germany and Poland over the repair of Leopard tanks transferred to Kiev.

“People are just cashing in on the conflict in Ukraine. They take advantage of the fact that Ukraine is in a hopeless situation and it is the States and the EU that are working for Ukraine. Therefore, they roll up such money so that the US and the EU fork out and allocate money for repairs and for the supply of equipment. Business,” said the military expert.

According to Litovkin, it is for this reason that Western countries are prolonging the Ukrainian crisis. He drew attention to the fact that Kyiv’s allies divide ammunition and equipment into small portions, which do not change the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in combat operations.

“They act on the principle of “feed the dog so that it does not die of hunger, but barks loudly.” All in order to earn money, and not to provide assistance to Ukraine, ”concluded Litovkin.

Earlier in the day edition Spiegel citing sources in the military industry, said that Berlin and Warsaw failed to agree on a mechanism for repairing Leopard tanks transferred to Ukraine. The repair plant was to be opened in Poland, and the German government would cover the cost of repairs. But the enterprise did not work, as the Polish arms concern PGZ asked for too much money for repairs, the newspaper writes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 27 that since the beginning of the so-called counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles.

On the same day, the Pentagon reported that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $500 million military aid package. Washington will transfer 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, as well as artillery shells and spare parts to Kiev. In addition, the new military assistance package will include Patriot air defense (AD) missiles and Stinger man-portable air defense systems.

