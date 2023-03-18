The captain of the first rank of the reserve, military expert Vasily Dandykin, said on March 18 that the military potential of the European Union (EU) had been greatly weakened due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

“Stocks of shells and weapons have seriously sank even in the United States of America, and even more so in the European Union. Because they (the EU countries. – Ed.) after the collapse of the USSR did not make large reserves, ”he quotes “Lenta.ru”.

According to him, at the moment in the EU countries there are big problems with both shells and tanks, which are beginning to be supplied to Ukraine, as well as with other types of weapons.

At the same time, Dandykin noted that it would take not even months, but years to build up the war economy.

The day before, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that several EU countries, led by Estonia, intend to present an initiative to purchase 1 million ammunition for Ukraine at the upcoming meeting of the European Council.

Earlier, on March 15, the Swedish government decided to transfer 10 Leopard tanks and air defense system components to Ukraine.

Also on that day, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, announced that more than 150 German-made Leopard tanks would be transferred to Ukraine, which nine Western countries pledged to supply in total. He added that in addition to this, the number of states providing air defense systems to Kyiv continues to grow.

On March 14, the Council of the European Union increased by €2.2 billion the volume of the European Peace Fund, from which the European Union allocates funds for weapons for Ukraine. Thus, the financial ceiling of the fund increased to €7.979 billion until 2027.

The day before, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for the acceleration and strengthening of military assistance to Kyiv from Western countries. He noted the international response to the conflict in Ukraine and considered it a guarantee “to deter any country from launching an unprovoked attack.”

Prior to this, on February 28, the head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, said that the state of the Armed Forces (AF) of Germany at the present time would not allow them to contain the defense in the event of an attack by a potential enemy. According to the minister, the Bundeswehr is unable to protect either NATO allies or even its own citizens.

On February 14, the Politico newspaper wrote that Ukrainian fighters would have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of the arsenal in Western countries. The publication also quoted US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who said that Western countries are focusing on training the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to maneuver so that they rely less on artillery.

The Economist magazine wrote on January 29 that the Bundeswehr was in the most deplorable state than ever in history. It was noted that due to the support of Ukraine, the German military departments can hardly cope with providing their own army.

Prior to this, on December 10, the head of the Franco-German defense holding KNDS, Frank Haun, said that Germany’s military potential against the backdrop of arms supplies to Ukraine was so depleted that the country’s army, if necessary, could protect only a small city.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.