Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Split

In the Ukraine war, Kyiv continues to demand western-style battle tanks. Military expert Gustav Gressel explains to Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA what advantages this would bring.

Munich — Almost nine months after the start of the Ukraine war, the West still disagrees about the supply of modern weapon systems to Ukraine. Above all, when it comes to modern battle tanks, opinions continue to differ — also in Germany. While the Union, in the person of opposition leader Friedrich Merz and representatives of the FDP, have spoken out in favor of a delivery, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has so far been opposed. Germany does not want to go it alone in the delivery of modern battle tanks – such as the German Leopard 2 – and wait for its NATO partners.

Ukraine war: Kyiv demands delivery of main battle tanks – what effect would the weapon systems have?

In Ukraine, however, the call for main battle tanks remains loud. But what effect would the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to the war zone have on the Ukrainian army at this stage? Military expert Gustav Gressel from the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) has the situation opposite Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA classified.

“The main battle tanks would initially serve the same purpose as the T-64B tanks from Ukrainian stocks, the T-72M from Western supplies or the T-72B, T-80U and T-90A/M from Russian stocks,” says Gressel. “The biggest difference is that the Leopard 2 fires the standard 120mm NATO ammunition, while all of the above tanks use the Soviet 125mm ammunition,” the military expert went on to explain. The Soviet ammunition is running out in the ongoing conflict and can only be manufactured by a few companies in Europe. “However, 120 mm NATO standard ammunition is manufactured in South Korea, USA, Germany, Italy, France and other European countries. You are more flexible with the ammunition replenishment, ”explained Gressel.

Military expert on arms shipments: Soviet tanks ‘mostly burn out with crew’

In addition to ammunition, Leopard 2 tanks would bring another benefit to the Ukrainian military. “A hit T-64/72/80/90 (the various types of Soviet-made tanks used by Ukraine, Note d. editor) usually burns out with the crew,” Gressel explained. “Western tanks have a higher chance of surviving a hit.” This point could also be crucial for the Ukrainian armed forces because it takes a lot of time to retrain a good tank crew.

A Bundeswehr Leopard 2 main battle tank at the Bergen military training area. © Björn Trotsky/imago-images

German arms deliveries to Ukraine: MARS2, Gepard and Panzerhaubitze 2000

In the current conflict, Germany has already supplied other modern weapon systems. In the summer, for example, the German government delivered the Panzerhaubitze 2000, the MARS2 multiple rocket launcher and the Gepard anti-aircraft tank to the Ukraine. A delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks could nevertheless be of decisive importance for the further course of the war and supplement the weapon systems delivered so far.

Military expert with football comparison: Ukraine “should only play with goalkeepers”

“Germany has not yet delivered any battle tanks. As in a football team, each weapon system has a specific role. You need good players in all functions, otherwise the team won’t work,” says Gressel. “The current German – and also American – position is that the Ukrainian team should only play with goalkeepers.” Berlin and Washington would hope that this defensive tactic would prevent further escalation by Russia. The expert’s assessment: “It just doesn’t work that way in war. Neither does football, by the way.”

Military expert Gustav Gressel from the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) classified the situation to Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. © ECFR

In the Ukraine, meanwhile, people are still annoyed about the lack of deliveries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the EU states on Thursday to supply modern tanks. “There is no rational reason why Ukraine shouldn’t get them now,” he said on Thursday at the EU summit, to which he attended via video switched on. “I ask you to show leadership. The one who will be the first to deliver modern tanks will open up the possibility of deliveries from all over the world and will be remembered as one of the greatest defenders of freedom of our time.” Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev has also repeatedly supported the delivery pronounced by battle tanks. (fd)